Difference makers: Tyrese Hunter scores 26 points to help No. 11 Texas bury No. 2 Gonzaga

Tyrese Hunter

The former Iowa State player listed Gonzaga as one of six potential transfer options this offseason, and Mark Few could’ve used him in a Bulldogs uniform on Wednesday. Hunter scored a game-high 26 points and made a game-high five 3-pointers on eight attempts, while making 9 of 14 from the field. Hunter, who won Big 12 Freshman of the Year honors last season, also had three rebounds and two assists.

Marcus Carr

Carr and forward Dylan Disu were candidates, but the veteran guard gets our nod after scoring 16 points to go with seven assists and four rebounds. Carr went 5 of 12 from the field but was especially efficient from the 3-point line, making 4 of 9 shots from behind the arc. Carr’s offensive numbers were improved from last season’s game against Gonzaga when he scored 11 points on 4-of-13 shooting from the field and 1 of 5 from 3-point range.

Key moment





Gonzaga was unable to erase a second-half, double-digit deficit for the second time in as many games. The Bulldogs entered the halftime break trailing by 10 points and briefly cut the deficit to single digits on a Julian Strawther 3-pointer, but the Longhorns replied with two 3s on a night in which they made 13 as a team. Hunter connected on his second 3-pointer of the game, Nolan Hickman missed a Gonzaga 3-pointer at the other end and Disu buried a deep shot to extend Texas’ lead to 55-40. The Longhorns led by as many 23 points with 2:20 remaining.