Gonzaga coach Mark Few says Nolan Hickman ankle injury ‘doesn’t look great’

AUSTIN, Texas – Add a potential injury within Gonzaga’s starting backcourt to the list of the things concerning the Bulldogs while leaving the Moody Center on Wednesday night.

Late in the second half of a 93-74 loss to No. 11 Texas, starting point guard Nolan Hickman came up hobbling after committing a foul on the Longhorns’ Sir’Jabari Rice.

Hickman appeared off balance when he collided with the Texas guard with 6 minutes, 7 seconds remaining. The Gonzaga sophomore was subbed out of the game and helped to the Bulldogs’ locker room by an athletic trainer.

“His ankle’s pretty banged up,” Few said. “I haven’t had a chance to talk to (athletic trainer) Josh (Therrien), but yeah, it didn’t look great.”

Hickman knocked down his first two shots of the game – both 3-pointers – and finished with eight points on 3-of-6 shooting. He had four turnovers, three rebounds, two assists and two fouls – one a technical early in the first half.

If Hickman is unavailable to play in Sunday’s game against No. 4 Kentucky at the Arena, the Zags could turn to a few players at point guard. Fellow sophomore Hunter Sallis has been playing the position in spot minutes this season and senior transfer Malachi Smith was a primary point guard at Chattanooga while winning Southern Conference Player of the Year honors.