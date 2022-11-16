Washington legislators visit Pullman City Council

By Emily Pearce Moscow-Pullman Daily News

Members of the Pullman City Council announced they are planning to create a housing authority on a regional level for residents struggling with home insecurity.

Washington District 9 state legislators Sen. Mark Schoesler, R-Ritzville, and Reps. Mary Dye, R-Pomeroy, and Joe Schmick, R-Colfax visited the council during its regular meeting Tuesday to discuss various topics prevalent to the Pullman community.

Mayor Glenn Johnson began the meeting by saying a few words about the recent tragedy the area has experienced, in which four University of Idaho students were found apparently murdered Sunday in Moscow (see related stories on Page 1A).

“This is a very serious nature and one that has tugged on the hearts of every one of us,” Johnson said. “Senseless violence that has left four University of Idaho students dead on Sunday is not only troubling but sad as well. We certainly mourn for the families of those four young people. We pledge support and certainly reach out and give our sympathy to the Vandal family, Moscow first responders, Moscow community at large and especially to the families that are going through this right now.”

Schoesler addressed housing insecurity in the state and within Whitman County. He said economics can tell a lot about the situation, and there is not an appreciable increase in the supply of homes in comparison to the rate people need housing. He cited the difference Habitat for Humanity’s Pasco location has made to housing numbers by offering lower costs for homes.

Councilor Nathan Weller said veterans are having a problem finding housing in Pullman. He added this financial hardship is shared among many veterans in the area because wages aren’t able to keep up with inflation and nation continues to face a housing crisis.

Councilor Megan Guido said housing is one of the council’s priorities, it’s a statewide issue that affects Pullman residents who are increasingly finding they cannot get into a home. She added the council has put together a housing solutions committee and is working on creating a housing authority at a regional level.

Schmick discussed the importance of making mental health and suicide prevention programs available to Washington residents. He said dispatchers and first responders must receive training to help individuals in crisis and provide safety to people who are struggling. He added the state has a deficiency of mental health providers, substance use counselors, nurses and doctors.

Councilor Anne Parks said she appreciates Schmick commitment to mental health and suicide awareness. Being a university town, she agrees more resources are needed for all Pullman residents.

A public hearing on the 2023-24 Mayor’s Proposed Budget was also held by the council Tuesday. No residents approached the floor during the hearing. The council will finalize and adopt the budget as an ordinance Nov. 29.