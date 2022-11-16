WIAA moving 1B/2B/1A state track meet to Yakima

From staff reports

The WIAA announced Wednesday the State 1A/2B/1B track and field championships will be held at Zaepfel Stadium at Eisenhower High School in Yakima for the next two years, starting this spring .

Roos Field at Eastern Washington University has been the host site of the small-school championship meet since 1996.

Lewis and Clark girls cross country coach announces retirement

Lewis and Clark High School girls cross country head coach Kevin Swaim announced he’ll be retiring after nine years with the program.

During his tenure at LC, Swaim led the Tigers to nine state meet appearances and brought home five state trophies, including a State 4A championship in 2017.

Swaim coached cross country for 27 years in the Spokane area at various levels.

He was Gonzaga University head coach from 1995-2007, then an assistant for the Mead High School boys from 2008-2013 before taking over at LC in 2014.