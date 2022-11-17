A Grip on Sports: Zags need to get back to playing Zags’ basketball on the offensive end

A GRIP ON SPORTS • Panic time? Or just a glitch as Gonzaga rebuilds its roster and moves toward the inevitable Sweet 16 berth? Can it be both?

• We watched 11th-ranked Texas do two things Wednesday night in Austin. The Longhorns boat-raced the second-ranked – for now – Zags 93-74 before a sellout crowd in the new Moody Center. And we watched the Bulldogs wilt for the third time in less than two years against a team capable and willing to deny them transitions baskets and the ability to run their offense.

The former, standing alone, would not be a worry. No reason to panic. Sure, no regular-season opponent has done such things to GU since Washington State back in 2010, but getting beat handily is always a possibility when playing highly talented teams, especially on their court. Add in the motivation supplied by Gonzaga’s 86-74 win last year in Spokane and the possibility became even greater.

But the latter is beginning to become problematic.

Think back to the 2021 NCAA title game. What we watched Texas do last night looked awfully familiar to what Baylor did in that 86-70 rout. Then there is last year’s Sweet Sixteen loss to Arkansas. It wasn’t as lopsided, with a 74-68 final, but there were similarities on Gonzaga’s offensive side of the floor to what occurred last night.

An athletic team applying extreme pressure, forcing the Zags out of their comfort zone.

It’s not easy to do. If it were, others would be able to. But it may happen more this season until the Bulldogs figure out how to work together. If they do.

We’re betting they will. That’s been the trademark of Mark Few’s teams over the years.

Another trademark? They share the ball. That didn’t happen in those losses mentioned above and it hasn’t happened thus far this season. It’s probably not due to a lack of “want-to” but more of a “can’t.”

Against Arkansas last season, the Zags assisted on just nine of their 24 buckets. That’s 37.5 percent. Overall last year, they assisted on 55 percent of their made hoops – and had an assist-to-turnover ratio of 1.56. In other words, they took care of the ball and they shared it, so much so they were the most efficient shooting team in the NCAA, hitting more than 52 percent of their shots.

But that was last year. This is 2022 and the Bulldogs’ roster is different. Instead of having an experienced point guard (Andrew Nembhard, now in the NBA), the Zags have entrusted to the offense the sophomore Nolan Hickman and a group of guards who are still adjusting to the role of having the ball in their hands more often.

Hickman, who left last night’s loss late with what appeared to be an ankle injury, is talented enough to do the job. He just lacks experience.

Michigan State taught him – and the Zags – lessons. So did Texas. Combined in those games, Gonzaga made 48 baskets. The Bulldogs had 18 assists. A 37.5 percent assist rate is indicative of their offensive troubles. So is their assist-to-turnover ratio. Last year, it was 1.56-to-1. Against MSU and Texas? It was not good, with 25 assists to 38 turnovers. That’s a .657-to-1 ratio for us non-math nerds.

Even with those issues, Gonzaga found a way to win against Michigan State. That’s not something Sunday’s Arena opponent, fourth-ranked Kentucky, can say. But the Wildcats do have the ability, when properly motivated, to play defense on a level just below Texas and Arkansas. And they will be motivated against GU. Count on it.

Unless the Zags take care of the ball and trust their offense (and each other), it could be another long night.

WSU: Welcome back Renard Bell. The 111th-year senior has been out the past four games with an injury but he should be able to play Saturday at Arizona. His presence, even in a limited role, will help the Cougar attack. Colton Clark has all the particulars in this story. … The offensive line is still in flux due to injuries. Colton examines that in this notebook. … Just where does Arizona stand heading into Saturday’s game? … Elsewhere in the Pac-12 and college football, Jon Wilner’s bowl predictions appeared in the S-R this morning. He also has his picks for this week in the Mercury News. … Washington is close to being really good. To take the next step, it will depend on recruiting. … The question for the Battle of L.A. is simple. Can either team stop the other? Both USC and UCLA have excellent offenses and questionable defenses. … Cade McKown know a little something about defeating the rival Trojans. But is this rivalry on its last legs as an important one nationally? … Oregon has a few areas to shore up. And a few players to worry about. … Oregon State trusts its offensive line. … It’s been a learning experience for one Colorado freshman. … Tavion Thomas is once again sparking the Utah running game. … Arizona State is still trying to shore up its offensive line. … In basketball news, the Pac-12’s pledge to play HBCU on their floor is admirable but may cost the conference in the NET rankings. Especially after three recent losses. … Washington has a secret weapon. … Oregon State has turned to a transfer for help. … Colorado wants to build on its Tennessee win. … Arizona hosts Utah Tech. … USC landing a commitment from the nation’s top recruit. … Arizona State rallied for a victory. … The Stanford women are atop this power ranking.

Gonzaga: The turnovers came up often in Jim Meehan’s game story this morning. As did a porous defensive effort. … Theo Lawson was also in Austin and has this story on Hickman’s injury and the difference makers. … The discussions between Gonzaga and the Big 12 seem to be intensifying. Theo has more on that. … Tyler Tjomsland was also in Austin and has this photo gallery. … The folks in the office have the recap with highlights. … The Gonzaga women’s soccer team signed three players this week from local high schools. Justin Reed has more in this story. … Back to basketball, the win over GU moved Texas to the top of this power ranking. … Elsewhere in the WCC, BYU rode its bench to a win against Missouri State.

EWU: Eastern hosts Northern Colorado this Saturday, hoping to pick up a home win for the first time since the season’s first week. Dan Thompson has this preview. … Elsewhere in the Big Sky, commissioner Tom Wistrcill talked before the Brawl. … Montana has some backfield issues. … A former Griz player is helping Montana State. … Weber State wants some momentum heading into the postseason. … In basketball news, Northern Arizona picked up a win.

Idaho: The Vandals hosted Cal State Bakersfield on Wednesday. They had trouble scoring and fell 52-43. Peter Harriman has the story.

Preps: State volleyball is this weekend, with Mead and Mt. Spokane among the 3A favorites. Madison McCord has a preview of the tournaments for the GSL schools. … If you’ve enjoyed watching the small school State track meet the better part of the past three decades at Eastern, you are out of luck in 2023. The meet is moving to Yakima.

Mariners: Teoscar Hernandez has been an all-star in the not too distant past. He’s also headed into his final year of club control. And now he’s a Mariner, after the club made a deal with Toronto. Seattle sent two pitchers to the Jays.

Seahawks: Pete Carroll thinks the Hawks are in a good place. Of course he does. … Tre Brown has to fit in somewhere.

Kraken: After another overtime loss, Seattle has worked on three-on-three play.

Sounders: The Alliance members voted to keep Garth Lagerwey in charge of the franchise.

• We not sure Hernandez will do for the M’s what he did for Toronto. His numbers have been down each of the last three seasons. But if he rebounds just a little, he’s a big addition. Until later …