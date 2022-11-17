Medical examiner completes autopsies of four slain UI students; findings sent to authorities, Latah County coroner

Autopsies of the four University of Idaho students killed early Sunday morning at a home near the Moscow campus have been completed by the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Evidence collected during the autopsies has been transferred to the Moscow Police Department, according to a news release, and shared with the Latah County coroner.

Moscow Police Chief James Fry said in a news conference Wednesday that the killings of Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, and Madison Mogen, 21, were a “targeted, isolated” attack. Police have no suspects and they have not recovered a murder weapon.

The remains of the four students have been released to their families. The Latah County Coroner ruled the deaths as homicides.

“On behalf of the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office, I would like to extend condolences to the loved ones of these young people and to everyone impacted by this terrible event,” Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Veena Singh said in the release.

Fry asked that anyone who has information relevant to the case to call a tip line at (208) 883-7180.

The FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit is in Moscow supporting the investigation, the FBI confirmed Thursday. Agents in the unit help local agencies profile suspects along with using their knowledge of forensics and interviewing techniques to support complex investigations.

“We cannot say that there is no threat to the community,” Fry said Wednesday. “We still believe it’s a targeted attack. But the reality is there still is a person out there who committed four very horrible, horrible crimes.”