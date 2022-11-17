Spokane Sports names new CEO

Spokane Sports has named Ashley Blake its new chief executive officer, the organization announced Wednesday.

Blake most recently served as the organization’s vice president. She succeeds Eric Sawyer, who is retiring after more than 30 years at the helm of Spokane Sports.

Blake was selected from a pool of more than 100 applicants nationwide, some of whom included CEOs of other sports commissions, according to a Spokane Sports news release.

“Ashley has great relationships with sport governing bodies,” Rustin Hall, board chair of Spokane Sports, said in a statement. “She knows what they are looking for through the lens of our sports commission and no one else could come close to that.”

Blake joined Spokane Sports in 2011. As vice president, she assisted Spokane Sports with increasing the quantity and variety of events in Spokane.

She also helped the organization tackle challenges brought forth by canceled and postponed events during the pandemic and assisted with the inaugural year of sporting events at the Podium, according to the news release.

“To be selected to serve as CEO of Spokane Sports is an incredible honor. I have a deep-seated belief in the power of sports tourism to move this region forward,” Blake said in a statement. “I look forward to working alongside our board of directors, community stakeholders, and high-performing staff to help Spokane Sports reach its full potential.”

Spokane Sports, founded in 1989, is a nonprofit economic development organization that recruits, retains and facilitates sporting events for the Spokane region.