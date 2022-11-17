This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

"Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing" by Matthew Perry. (Macmillan/TNS) (Macmillan/TNS/TNS)

Bestsellers

Fiction

1. “Desert Star,” Michael Connelly Little, Brown

2. “The Boys from Biloxi: A Legal Thriller,” John Grisham (Doubleday)

3. “The Silmarillion: Illustrated Edition,” J.R.R. Tolkien (Morrow)

4. “No Plan B: A Jack Reacher Novel,” Andrew Child and Lee Child (Delacorte)

5. “Fairy Tale,” Stephen King (Scribner)

6. “Going Rogue: Rise and Shine Twenty-Nine,” Janet Evanovich (Atria)

7. “Triple Cross: The Greatest Alex Cross Thriller Since Kiss the Girls (An Alex Cross Thriller, 28),” James Patterson (Little, Brown)

8. “Dreamland,” Nicholas Sparks (Random House)

9. “Mad Honey,” By Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan (Ballantine)

10. “Long Shadows,” David Baldacci (Grand Central)

Nonfiction

1. “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing,” Matthew Perry (Flatiron)

2. “Go-To Dinners: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook,” Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter)

3. “Good Boundaries and Goodbyes: Loving Others Without Losing the Best of Who You Are,” Lysa TerKeurst (Thomas Nelson)

4. “Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story,” Bono (Knopf)

5. “The Stories We Tell: Every Piece of Your Story Matters,” Joanna Gaines (Harper Select)

6. “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)

7. “Radio’s Greatest of All Time,” Rush Limbaugh (Threshold)

8. “The Pasta Queen: A Just Gorgeous Cookbook: 100+ Recipes and Stories,” Nadia Caterina Munno (Gallery)

9. “What’s for Dessert: Simple Recipes for Dessert People: A Baking Book,” Claire Saffitz (Clarkson Potter)

10. “Guinness World Records 2023” (Guinness World Records)