Voice briefs for Nov. 10

Dec. 2 last day city will collect yard waste bins

Time is running out for Spokane residents to use their Clean Green curbside bins to dispose of leaves and other yard debris this season.

The city will stop picking up the green carts for the season on Dec. 2. Residents can put yard debris and food waste in the bins and place them on the curb on their designated trash pickup day. The green bins are offered to residents for an extra charge.

Residents are asked to clean up as many leaves as possible in order to prevent stormwater drain clogs. Many trees were slow to drop leaves because of warm weather in October.

“We need the community’s help to get as many leaves out of their yards as quickly as possible heading into winter to assist with keeping the right-of-way and storm drains clear,” Street Department Director Clint Harris said.

Poinsettia tours at Plant Farm Friday, Saturday

The Plant Farm will offer its annual poinsettia tours this weekend as the business prepares for the upcoming holiday season. People will get a chance to walk through several greenhouses where poinsettias are grown and hear from staff members about growing the warm-weather plants in Spokane.

Tour dates are Friday and Saturday with tours beginning at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. each day. Space is limited to 25 people per tour and reservations must be made in advance by visiting www.spokaneplantfarm.com. The cost is $2.50 per person.

The Plant Farm is also planning several workshops where people can come and make their own projects to take home. Sessions are available for a poinsettia holiday handle basket, making a gnome greeter with winter greens and creating a winter wreath for your door. Visit www.spokaneplantfarm.com or call (509) 926-9397 for more information.

MultiCare doctors win professional accolades

Three local MultiCare doctors were recently recognized by the Washington Chapter of the American College of Physicians.

Dr. Matt Hollon received the 2022 Laureate Award “in recognition of his exemplary conduct and commitment to excellence in medical care in internal medicine.” Dr. Meghan Roberts, who has been working to decrease patient’s length of stay, was named Hospitalist of the Year for excellence in clinical skills, dedication to her patients, enthusiasm and leadership.

Dr. Rachel Safran, who is an internal medicine physician, received the Golden Apple Award for her contributions to medical education in the Inland Northwest.

MultiCare operates Deaconess Hospital in Spokane and Valley Hospital in Spokane Valley as well as several medical clinics and Indigo Urgent Care locations.

Skate ribbon opening planned for Saturday

Colder temperatures mean that the Numerica Skate Ribbon in downtown Spokane’s Riverfront Park will be opening soon, just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The ice ribbon is expected to open to the public on Saturday, though there will be a preview night for season pass holders from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday. The ice ribbon will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on opening day.

Season passes are $28.95 for ages 13 and up or $27.95 for youth ages 3-12. Regular admission is $9.95 per hour for ages 13 and up or $6.95 per hour for youth ages 3-12. Skate rentals are $6.95 per visit, but people may bring their own skates if they choose to. Helmets are provided for free.

Regular hours are from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The ice ribbon will be closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Green Bluff Grange concert set for Saturday

The Jackie Fox and the Hounds concert originally scheduled for Oct. 22 at the Green Bluff Grange is happening Saturday. Doors will open for the quartet’s performance at 6:30 p.m.

Refreshments will be provided. The cost is $10 per person at the door for adults and $5 per person for those age 12 and under. The Grange is located at 9809 E. Greenbluff Road.