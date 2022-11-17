Witherspoon Kelley acquired and joining Boise law firm

The longtime Spokane law firm Witherspoon Kelley has been acquired and is joining forces with Boise-based Hawley Troxell to form a firm of 100 lawyers that will serve the Spokane region and major cities in Idaho.

“Hawley Troxell is thrilled to extend its well-established Idaho roots by joining forces with a large contingent of excellent attorneys from Witherspoon Kelley,” said Tom Mortell, co-managing partner at Hawley Troxell.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but about 30 lawyers from Witherspoon Kelley will continue to serve clients in Spokane, Yakima and Coeur d’Alene from its downtown offices, which will be renamed Hawley Troxell as part of the deal, spokeswoman Amy Holly said.

“With an ever changing legal market, we are excited to be joining the ranks of Hawley Troxell, Idaho’s premier law firm,” said Rick Mount, president of Witherspoon Kelley, in a news release. “Together we will continue to expand our legal footprint of superior legal services throughout the Pacific Northwest.”