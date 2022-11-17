Witherspoon Kelley joins Boise firm

The longtime Spokane law firm Witherspoon Kelley has been acquired and is joining forces with Boise-based Hawley Troxell to form a firm of 100 lawyers that will serve the Spokane region and major cities in Idaho.

“Hawley Troxell is thrilled to extend its well-established Idaho roots by joining forces with a large contingent of excellent attorneys from Witherspoon Kelley,” said Tom Mortell, co-managing partner at Hawley Troxell.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but about 30 lawyers from Witherspoon Kelley will continue to serve clients in Spokane, Yakima and Coeur d’Alene from its downtown offices, which will be renamed Hawley Troxell as part of the deal, spokeswoman Amy Holly said.

“With an ever-changing legal market, we are excited to be joining the ranks of Hawley Troxell, Idaho’s premier law firm,” said Rick Mount, president of Witherspoon Kelley, in a news release. “Together we will continue to expand our legal footprint of superior legal services throughout the Pacific Northwest.”

State jobless rate rises to 3.8%

Washington gained an estimated 5,400 jobs in October, according to the Washington state Employment Security Department.

Job growth was bolstered by several sectors including leisure and hospitality, professional and business services, education and health services.

Government, transportation and warehousing and utilities, all gained a collective 10,800 jobs last month, the department reported Wednesday.

“October’s rise in payroll employment is positive news, even as employment growth begins to moderate,” Paul Turek, state economist for the ESD, said in a statement. “The demand for workers has been resilient. “

The information industry sector lost 5,900 jobs in October, according to the department.

The state’s unemployment rate rose slightly to 3.8% in October from 3.7% a month prior, the department reported.

Interest rate could go to 5.25%

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard said policymakers should raise interest rates to at least 5% to 5.25% to curb the highest inflation in nearly 40 years.

“In the past I have said 4.75%-5%,” he told reporters Thursday after giving a speech in Louisville, Kentucky.

“Based on this analysis today, I would say 5%-5.25%. That’s a minimum level. According to this analysis that would at least get us in the zone.”

Chair Jerome Powell said earlier this month that rates will need to rise more than previously expected due to disappointing data, while suggesting that officials could moderate the size of their increases going forward.

A key inflation reading since then was better than expected but officials continue to stress the need to keep raising rates.

