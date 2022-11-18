Grammy would put Viola Davis in coveted EGOT category if she wins for narrating memoir ‘Finding Me’

By Karu F. Daniels New York Daily News

Viola Davis’ first time up at the Grammys could land her in the EGOT pantheon.

Already an Emmy, Oscar and Tony Award winner, the 57-year-old actress and producer garnered a Grammy Award nomination for narrating her bestselling memoir “Finding Me.”

The no-holds-barred autobiography has been near the top of the New York Times Best Seller list since its release in April.

The Oprah Book Club pick is competing in the Best Audio Book, Narration and Storytelling Recording category against Mel Brooks (”All About Me: My Remarkable Life In Show Business”), Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Aristotle and Dante Dive Into the Waters of the World”), Jamie Foxx (“Act Like You Got Some Common Sense”) and recent Oscar winner Ahmir “Queslove’’ Thompson (“Music Is History”).

“Thank you all for reading and listening to my story,” Davis shared on social media as the nominees for the 65th Grammy Award nominations were unveiled Tuesday.

Previous winners in the category have included Barack Obama, Blair Underwood and Amanda Gorman. From 1998 to 2022, the category was known as the Best Spoken Word Album.

Davis, who details her hard-scrabble upbringing and triumphant career breakthroughs in the Sydney Rogers-edited book, made history in 2017 when she became the first Black woman to win the “triple crown of acting.”

Winning the best supporting actress Academy Award for her performance in “Fences,” the Juilliard School alum added the Oscar to her Emmy (for TV’s “How to Get Away with Murder”) and her two Tonys (for Broadway’s “King Hedley II” in 2001 and 2010’s “Fences”).

Only 17 people have attained EGOT status by winning Emmys, Grammys, Oscars and Tonys.