Jury to continue deliberating on Darraji verdict next week
Nov. 18, 2022 Updated Fri., Nov. 18, 2022 at 6:35 p.m.
After a day and a half of deliberations, the jury had not reached a verdict at the end of the day Friday in the trial of a man accused of strangling his ex-wife in 2020 and burning her body.
The jury will reconvene on Monday, said Jean Gerrells, a judicial assistant in Spokane County Superior Court.
Yasir Darraji, a 33-year-old Iraqi immigrant, is charged with second-degree murder related to the death of his ex-wife, Ibtihal Darraji. She was found strangled in her burning car near Thornton Murphy Park on Spokane’s South Hill on Jan. 30, 2020. He was arrested the next day.
Yasir Darraji’s trial began on Oct. 31. Speaking through a translator, he claimed his innocence in testimony Wednesday. Attorneys finished their closing arguments Thursday morning.
The Darrajis fled Iraq to Spokane in 2014. They separated in late 2015 and their divorce was finalized in 2017.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.