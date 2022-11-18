The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

Jury to continue deliberating on Darraji verdict next week

Nov. 18, 2022 Updated Fri., Nov. 18, 2022 at 6:35 p.m.

Yasir Darraji listens to the audio of a translator on the first day of his second-degree murder trial in Superior Court Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022 in Spokane, Washington. Darraji is accused of killing his ex-wife Ibtihal, who was found strangled to death in a burning car in January of 2020. He took the stand in the trial on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. (Jesse Tinsley/THE SPOKESMAN-REVI)
By James Hanlon jamesh@spokesman.com

After a day and a half of deliberations, the jury had not reached a verdict at the end of the day Friday in the trial of a man accused of strangling his ex-wife in 2020 and burning her body.

The jury will reconvene on Monday, said Jean Gerrells, a judicial assistant in Spokane County Superior Court.

Yasir Darraji, a 33-year-old Iraqi immigrant, is charged with second-degree murder related to the death of his ex-wife, Ibtihal Darraji. She was found strangled in her burning car near Thornton Murphy Park on Spokane’s South Hill on Jan. 30, 2020. He was arrested the next day.

Yasir Darraji’s trial began on Oct. 31. Speaking through a translator, he claimed his innocence in testimony Wednesday. Attorneys finished their closing arguments Thursday morning.

The Darrajis fled Iraq to Spokane in 2014. They separated in late 2015 and their divorce was finalized in 2017.

James Hanlon's reporting for The Spokesman-Review is funded in part by Report for America and by members of the Spokane community. This story can be republished by other organizations for free under a Creative Commons license. For more information on this, please contact our newspaper’s managing editor.

