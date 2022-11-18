Letters for Monday, Nov. 21

Veterans Day recognition

I wanted to thank all of the businesses that recognize all of our vets for their service to our nation, the support is admirable and appreciated. Two companies in particular that have been providing a free delicious hot meal to our vets for over 15 years, Denny’s and Applebee’s. There are many more companies that give a 10 percent discount, and the list is extremely long, but I had to write to the S-R, that a delicious hot meal, after eating MRE’s for years makes an impression on our vets. To hear them talk about their specialties, experiences, etc. with each other (complete strangers relating to each other) is overwhelming and makes one realize how, when things get bad, we as a nation can come together and stand united, to be a force to reckon with and that the discipline instilled in all of us has come from basic training which is part of our integrity.

I salute all of the business who recognize veterans, and especially on this specific day. We vets thank you all, from the bottom of our hearts for the support that you show our military that we are recognized for our service.

Thank you for your support. To go from our own politicians loathing and despising our own military from years gone by, to appreciating our veterans, for their dedication and commitment to servicing whether its four years to 30-plus years, it does make a difference. Thank you.

Ken Bachmeier

Spokane