Man sentenced to 10 years in prison for paralyzing woman in drive-by shooting

From staff reports

From staff reports

A Spokane man was sentenced on Thursday to 10 years in prison and three years of probation for paralyzing a woman during a series of drive-by shootings that “terrorized the community” in May, the Spokane Police Department announced.

Gregory Lynch, 20, pleaded guilty to first-degree assault in connection with the shooting. He already had three felony assault convictions, SPD said in a press release.

On top of the decade in prison and subsequent probation, Lynch was ordered to have no contact with the victim for life and pay for her medical expenses.

Police said Lynch fired over 40 rounds in the shootings May 2 and May 3 on the 1500 block of East Liberty Avenue.

He was arrested at a West Central apartment May 4.