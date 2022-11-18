Man sentenced to 10 years in prison for paralyzing woman in drive-by shooting
Nov. 18, 2022 Updated Fri., Nov. 18, 2022 at 8:07 p.m.
From staff reports
A Spokane man was sentenced on Thursday to 10 years in prison and three years of probation for paralyzing a woman during a series of drive-by shootings that “terrorized the community” in May, the Spokane Police Department announced.
Gregory Lynch, 20, pleaded guilty to first-degree assault in connection with the shooting. He already had three felony assault convictions, SPD said in a press release.
On top of the decade in prison and subsequent probation, Lynch was ordered to have no contact with the victim for life and pay for her medical expenses.
Police said Lynch fired over 40 rounds in the shootings May 2 and May 3 on the 1500 block of East Liberty Avenue.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.