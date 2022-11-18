Spokane falls behind early in lopsided loss to Kelowna 10-3

From staff reports

KELOWNA, British Columbia – The one-sided final score belied the opportunities the Spokane Chiefs had to contend for a victory Friday night.

The Chiefs were dismal in power-play chances, and Kelowna made them suffer in a 10-3 rout in a Western Hockey League game.

The Rockets killed three Spokane power plays in the first period and led 3-0 through 20 minutes. Gabriel Szturc, Andrew Cristall and Marcus Pacheco each scored for Kelowna.

Spokane finished the game 1 for 8 with a man advantage.

Cristall netted his second goal 6½ minutes into the second period to increase Kelowna’s advantage to 6-0. Colton Dach and Grady Lenton also scored a goal in the period for the Rockets.

Ty Cheveldayoff produced Spokane’s opening goal at the 8:42 mark of the second period to pull the Chiefs within 6-1. The tally was Cheveldayoff’s ninth of the season.

After Pacheco recorded his second goal at 14:18 to boost the Rockets’ margin back to six, Spokane’s Berkly Catton scored on the power play with 19 seconds left in the period. Catton’s goal was his fourth of the year.

Jake Gudelj’s fourth goal of the season trimmed Spokane’s deficit to 7-3 midway through the third period, but Dach, Max Graham and Turner McMillen scored for Kelowna to reach the 10-goal plateau.

Chiefs goaltenders Cooper Michaluk and Dawson Cowan combined to make 33 saves. Talyn Boyko stopped 27 shots for the Rockets.