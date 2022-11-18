State soccer: Carsyn Glidehaus scores four goals to lead St. George’s past Kalama in semifinals
Nov. 18, 2022 Updated Fri., Nov. 18, 2022 at 11:12 p.m.
From staff reports
RENTON – Carsyn Glidehaus scored four goals in a girls State 2B semifinal soccer game to send St. George’s to its third championship appearance since 2017.
Glidehaus, a freshman, scored goals in the 26th, 43rd and 46th minutes and added another goal in extra time in the second half to lead the fourth-seeded Dragons past top-seeded Kalama 4-1.
St. George’s advanced to play third-seeded Okanogan at 5 p.m. Saturday after the Bulldogs beat seventh-seeded Highland 5-1.
Boys
Friday Harbor 2, St. George’s 1: The Braves beat the Dragons in a semifinal via penalty shootout. St. George’s will play Mount Vernon Christian in the third-place game at 11 a.m. Saturday.
