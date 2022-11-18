The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Clear Night 22° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports >  High school sports

State soccer: Carsyn Glidehaus scores four goals to lead St. George’s past Kalama in semifinals

Nov. 18, 2022 Updated Fri., Nov. 18, 2022 at 11:12 p.m.

From staff reports

RENTON – Carsyn Glidehaus scored four goals in a girls State 2B semifinal soccer game to send St. George’s to its third championship appearance since 2017.

Glidehaus, a freshman, scored goals in the 26th, 43rd and 46th minutes and added another goal in extra time in the second half to lead the fourth-seeded Dragons past top-seeded Kalama 4-1.

St. George’s advanced to play third-seeded Okanogan at 5 p.m. Saturday after the Bulldogs beat seventh-seeded Highland 5-1.

Boys

Friday Harbor 2, St. George’s 1: The Braves beat the Dragons in a semifinal via penalty shootout. St. George’s will play Mount Vernon Christian in the third-place game at 11 a.m. Saturday.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in High school sports