State soccer: Carsyn Glidehaus scores four goals to lead St. George’s past Kalama in semifinals

From staff reports

RENTON – Carsyn Glidehaus scored four goals in a girls State 2B semifinal soccer game to send St. George’s to its third championship appearance since 2017.

Glidehaus, a freshman, scored goals in the 26th, 43rd and 46th minutes and added another goal in extra time in the second half to lead the fourth-seeded Dragons past top-seeded Kalama 4-1.

St. George’s advanced to play third-seeded Okanogan at 5 p.m. Saturday after the Bulldogs beat seventh-seeded Highland 5-1.

Boys

Friday Harbor 2, St. George’s 1: The Braves beat the Dragons in a semifinal via penalty shootout. St. George’s will play Mount Vernon Christian in the third-place game at 11 a.m. Saturday.