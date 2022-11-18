Stream on Demand: Jordan Peele’s ambitious ‘Nope’ comes to Peacock

By Sean Axmaker For The Spokesman-Review

What’s new for home viewing on Video on Demand and Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, Amazon Prime, and other streaming services.

Top streams for the week

There’s something mysterious – and dangerous – in the skies above a California horse ranch in “Nope” (2022, R), Jordan Peele’s third film as a director and to date his most ambitious. Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer star as siblings who investigate the strange phenomenon in this fascinating (if overstuffed) mix of modern western, alien invasion thriller, and ecological parable. (Peacock)

An English nurse (Florence Pugh) travels to a remote Irish village in 1862 in “The Wonder” (2022, R) to investigate a miracle: a young girl (newcomer Kíla Lord Cassidy) who has stopped eating yet remains healthy. Tom Burke costars as a London reporter in filmmaker Sebastián Lelio’s adaptation of the novel by Emma Donoghue. (Netflix)

“Disenchanted” (2022, PG), the sequel to the 2007 musical comedy “Enchanted,” reunites Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey as Giselle and Robert, now married and living in suburbia, which Giselle has magically transformed into a real-life fairy tale. (Disney+)

“Tulsa King: Season 1” (TV-MA), the new original series from “Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan stars Sylvester Stallone (in his first TV role) as a New York mafia capo who, after a 25-year prison stretch, is sent to form a new cartel in Oklahoma. New episodes on Sundays. (Paramount+)

Jesse Eisenberg stars in “Fleishman is in Trouble: Season 1” (TV-MA) as a recently divorced father of two whose new single life is complicated when his ex (Claire Danes) suddenly disappears and he’s left to raise their two children while trying to understand how their marriage unraveled. Two episodes available, new episodes on Thursdays. (Hulu)

Holiday highlights

Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell, Octavia Spencer and Patrick Page star in “Spirited” (2022, PG-13), a musical comedy twist on the Charles Dickens classic brought up to date. (Apple TV+)

Santa (Tim Allen) discovers that the holiday magic fading and searches for a successor in “The Santa Clauses: Season 1” (TV-PG). (Disney+)

Peter Billingsley reprises his role as Ralphie Parker in “A Christmas Story Christmas” (2022, TV-14), a sequel to the beloved 1983 holiday comedy. (HBO Max)

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton star in the fantasy “Three Thousand Years of Longing” (2022, R) from director George Miller.

Netflix

A young woman (Daisy Edgar-Jones) raised alone in the marshes of the Deep South is now suspected of murder in “Where the Crawdads Sing” (2022, PG-13), based on the best-selling novel by former North Idaho writer Delia Owens.

Jason Momoa stars in “Slumberland” (2022, PG), a live-action adaptation of the legendary newspaper comic strip fantasy about a child’s adventures in dreamland.

Kid stuff: Tituss Burgess (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”) hosts the revival of “Teletubbies: Season 1” (2022, TV-Y).

Hulu

Jessica Chastain and Ralph Fiennes are wealthy Americans in Morocco who cover up the accidental killing of a young boy in “The Forgiven” (2022, R).

Other streams

A 30-something party girl (Roisin Gallagher) moves back home in the Irish dramedy “The Dry: Season 1” (not rated). (AMC+ and Sundance Now)

A gang holds hotel guests hostage in the action thriller “Crossfire” (not rated), a limited series from producer/star Keeley Hawes. (BritBox)

New on disc and at Redbox: “Three Thousand Years of Longing,” “Gigi & Nate”

Sean Axmaker is a Seattle film critic and writer. His reviews of streaming movies and TV can be found at streamondemandathome.com.