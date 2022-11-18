Two die in small-plane crash in Snohomish County
Nov. 18, 2022 Updated Fri., Nov. 18, 2022 at 6 p.m.
SNOHOMISH — Two people on board a single-engine plane died Friday morning when the plane crashed east of Harvey Field Airport in Snohomish County.
The Textron 208B crashed around 9:35 a.m. in a field, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement. Snohomish County Regional Fire & Rescue confirmed Friday afternoon that both people on board died.
The first people at the scene tried to put the fire out using handheld fire extinguishers, but were unsuccessful due to the “large volume of fire,” the fire district said. Officials said the plane was difficult to access because of the “terrain, vegetation and irrigation canals.”
Highway 2 was closed from 88th Street Southeast to Westwick Road after the plane crashed near the roadway, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. Eastbound Highway 2 reopened around 1 p.m. and westbound reopened about 40 minutes later.
WSDOT, Washington State Patrol and the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office are responding. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.
At the site, one of the plane’s wings could be seen a considerable distance from the main crash.
