Washington added 5,400 jobs in October

Washington gained an estimated 5,400 jobs in October, according to the Washington state Employment Security Department.

Job growth was bolstered by several sectors including leisure and hospitality, professional and business services, education and health services.

Government, transportation and warehousing and utilities, all gained a collective 10,800 jobs last month, the department reported Wednesday.

“October’s rise in payroll employment is positive news, even as employment growth begins to moderate,” Paul Turek, state economist for the ESD, said in a statement. “The demand for workers has been resilient. “

The information industry sector lost 5,900 jobs in October, according to the department.

The state’s unemployment rate rose slightly to 3.8% in October from 3.7% a month prior, the department reported.