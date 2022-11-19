3 people dead after head-on collision near Coeur d’Alene

Three people died Friday in a head-on collision on U.S. Highway 95 south of Coeur d’Alene.

A 30-year-old woman was driving a Subaru Legacy south on the highway around 5:30 p.m., according to an Idaho State Police news release. A 32-year-old man and 62-year-old woman were passengers in the car.

A 37-year-old man driving a Ford F-550 commercial truck was going north when police said he entered the southbound lanes and the two vehicles collided.

The three occupants of the Subaru died at the scene, troopers said.

The status of the Ford driver and whether he was charged was unclear. Police could not be reached for comment Saturday.

No one was wearing a seat belt. The road was blocked for about three hours. Police are investigating.