A Grip on Sports: A full Saturday of college football starts with a brunch in Tucson with revenge on the menu

A GRIP ON SPORTS • There is nothing quiet about Saturdays this time of year. Or much time to breath. Start with brunch with the Cougars – make sure it has a Southwestern theme – and finish it off with the best of the Pac-12 Conference facing off. In between, be prepared for anything.

•••••••

• Actually, this morning probably should begin with a long look at GameDay. It comes to our homes from Bozeman, Mont., and features temperatures never seen before on the show. How does 1 degree sound?

We’re intrigued. Mainly because we wonder if the Cougar flag is waving or if it just frozen solid. More than likely some Montana State student will show up on ESPN pulling a Christmas Story, sticking his tongue to the pole just to get on national TV. If our younger son was still in the middle of his lone semester at MSU, we could envision that circumstance happening.

But a freezing GameDay isn’t as sweet as cold meal of revenge. Who gets to serve it today in Tucson, the Cougars or Jayden de Laura?

It’s no secret de Laura wanted out of Pullman as soon as the Nick Rolovich-vaccination debacle went down. Maybe even before. Maybe even as far back as his DUI the summer previous (he was found not guilty). Before he left, however, he led Washington State to one of the more memorable Apple Cup victories of all time.

Then he tossed a bunch of rotting fruit at the school, reportedly finding his UA landing spot even before the Cougars’ bowl game.

He mentioned after the Wildcats’ upset of UCLA last weekend how the WSU game was “personal” for him, which was to be expected. When a divorce happens, the happy memories fade for a while, replaced by all the acrimony of the breakup. On both sides.

He’ll have his chance to make a statement today. So will the Cougars on defense. Can they pressure de Laura into some ill-advised throws? Can they contain his favorite spin move? Can they cover his stable of outstanding receivers? All good questions. And all probably keys to a WSU win today.

That and the injury-depleted offensive line protecting Cameron Ward. And opening holes for Nakia Watson.

The Wildcat defense has struggled this season but did just enough last week against Dorian Thompson-Robinson and the ninth-ranked Bruins to steal a road win. Now they are home, still clinging to the hope of a bowl game – WSU has clinched its berth – and trying to give de Laura a present.

It should be interesting.

•••

WSU: Colton Clark admits this morning he struggled with his pick. He finally went with the Cougars. … He also has a preview of the game and the keys to victory. … Elsewhere in the Pac-12 and college football, Jon Wilner answers questions in the Mercury News and passes along a look at recruiting. … Washington may be looking ahead to the Apple Cup but that shouldn’t matter against overmatched Colorado. … The featured game may be in Los Angeles but the best one may end up being in Eugene. It depends, however, on who takes the field for Oregon and Utah. Both schools have talent. The Ducks may be more depleted this week. … The expectations are for a zillion points in a windy Rose Bowl tonight. Maybe the Santa Ana’s will keep the total down. But it shouldn’t be by all that much as neither USC nor UCLA have a lockdown defense. … The Big Game is anything but to anyone but Stanford and California. … Oregon State doesn’t want to look past a wounded Arizona State team. … In basketball news, what the heck is going on with Colorado? Lose to UMass, then rout No. 24 Texas A&M. The Buffs already have wins over the Aggies and No. 11 Tennessee and some unexplainable losses. … Arizona has been a lot more consistent. … UCLA faced its first test – and failed. … USC was not tested by Mount St. Mary’s. … Oregon will be without a player for a while. … Washington suffered another odd loss on Thursday.

Gonzaga: The women are in the Bahamas where they will have a rematch with the school that knocked them out of the NCAA basketball tournament last season. Jim Allen has a preview with the game against sixth-ranked Louisville.

EWU: It’s been a down season for the Eagles. It ends today at Roos Field. Can Eastern finish with a win over Northern Colorado? Dan Thompson has things for us to watch. … Elsewhere in the Big Sky, the Brawl in the Wild is being played in typical Montana conditions. … Weber State hopes to ruin Northern Arizona’s upset hopes in the conference’s newest rivalry game. … The best game is in Northern California between No. 2 Sacramento State and UC Davis. … In basketball news, Idaho State couldn’t hold on against Denver. … Northern Arizona handled UC Santa Barbara. … Montana State raised a championship banner and then rolled Warner Pacific. … Montana picked up a road win.

Idaho: If the Vandals want to have any chance to play in the FCS playoffs, they will have to end a difficult week with a victory over Idaho State in Pocatello. Peter Harriman tells us what to watch.

Preps: Mead and Mt. Spokane fell in the 3A volleyball finals and semifinals, respectively, to champion Lakeside. … State soccer moves to the finals today, with St. George’s girls playing for a title.

Chiefs: When Spokane loses, it usually loses by a large margin. Such was the case Friday night in Kelowna, a 10-3 loss to the Rockets.

Mariners: Kyle Lewis has been injured so often and for so long, the M’s just felt they had to make a change.

Kraken: It’s always better to have a competent backup goalie.

•••

• We’ll be back this afternoon with a TV Take from the Washington State game. My friend Kent suggested we make a drinking game out of the Jayden de Laura-from-WSU mentions. Only true Cougars should probably play that game. It wouldn’t safe for a teetotaler like ourself. Until later …