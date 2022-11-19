Calgary takes 60 shots, beats Spokane 6-2

By Kevin Dudley For The Spokesman-Review

Recently acquired Dawson Cowan got his first start in net as a member of the Spokane Chiefs Saturday at the Arena. Unfortunately for Cowan, the visiting Calgary Hitmen weren’t in the mood to give him a soft welcome.

The Hitmen peppered Cowan all night, putting a whopping 60 shots on net as they skated to a 6-2 win. Coupled with Spokane’s 10-3 loss at Kelowna Friday night, the Chiefs were outscored 16-5 this weekend.

Calgary’s 60 shots on net were helped by a big second period when they put 29 shots on net, which equaled Spokane’s total on the night.

Grayden Siepmann and Carson Wetsch each scored a goal and an assist to lead Calgary.

It was Calgary’s fifth game in eight nights as the Hitmen completed their road trip through the U.S. Division.

Calgary leads the Eastern Conference in goals against and is second in the entire league, so scoring goals was going to be a struggle for Spokane. Still, it was Carter Streek opening the scoring for Spokane at 5:09 of the first when he redirected a shot in tight past Peters.

But then Calgary’s onslaught of shots went into full gear.

Riley Fiddler-Schultz tied it at 14:33 of the first when he scored on a two-on-one. Cowan got his glove on the shot but couldn’t hang on and it bounced into the net behind him. Siepmann then gave Calgary at 2-1 lead with 52 seconds left in the first.

Calgary didn’t slow down in the second. Jacob Wright scored from the slot 5:58 into the period to extend Calgary’s lead.

Jake Gudelj got one back for Spokane 58 seconds later to keep Spokane within one.

But Matteo Danis helped Calgary re-gain a two-goal lead when he scored at 16:19 of the second, and Zac Funk added more insurance at 18:37 of the second when he scored right after a Calgary power play had expired.

Calgary’s pace slowed a little in the third, but they never let Spokane back in it. Wetsch scored on a rebound at 6:59 to make it 6-2.

The Chiefs only had one power play opportunity and came up empty. Calgary boasts the league’s best penalty kill unit. Calgary was scoreless on three power play opportunities.

The Chiefs are back at the Arena Wednesday to battle the Vancouver Giants.