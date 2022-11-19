Roshaun Johnson scores three touchdowns in No. 21 Idaho’s romp over Idaho State 38-7

From staff reports

POCATELLO, Idaho – Roshaun Johnson had a nose for the end zone on Saturday.

Johnson ran for three touchdowns and the Vandals’ defense forced four turnovers in a 38-7 thumping of Idaho State in a Big Sky Conference football game.

The Vandals (7-4, 6-2 Big Sky) are vying for an at-large bid in the 24-team Football Championship Subdivision playoffs set to begin Saturday. Idaho will learn its postseason fate Sunday during a selection show slated to begin at 9:30 a.m. on ESPNU.

Johnson, who scored on a 2-yard run on the Vandals’ opening drive, plunged into the end zone on a 4-yard run to give Idaho a 14-7 lead with just under 13 minutes left in the first half.

On the Bengals’ ensuing possession, Idaho defensive back Marcus Harris collected an interception and returned it 56 yards for a touchdown and a 21-7 advantage with 10:59 remaining before halftime.

Johnson, who carried the ball just eight times for 24 yards, added a 1-yard TD run in the third quarter for a 31-7 cushion.

Jack Layne, staring in place of regular starter Gevani McCoy, threw a 9-yard TD pass to Hayden Hatten in the fourth quarter to provide the final margin.

Layne and Hatten connected nine times (on 12 attempts) for 158 yards. Layne completed 18 of 29 passes for 255 yards.

Anthony Woods led the Vandals on the ground with 16 carries for 122 yards.

Murvin Kenion III and Ormanie Arnold each had an interception for Idaho. Fa’Avae Fa’Avae forced a fumble recovered by teammate Zach Krotzer in the third quarter.

Tyler Vander Waal completed 8 of 21 passes for 121 yards for the Bengals (1-10, 1-7).

Vander Waal completed a pass to Benjamin Omayebu for 22 yards in the first quarter, and Idaho State was fortunate to fall on a fumble at the end of the play. Vander Waal hit Omayebu deep down the left sideline for a 49-yard touchdown on the next play to even the score at 7-all with 9:26 left in the opening quarter.

Omayebu finished with five catches for 93 yards. Soujah Gasu had 15 rushes for 84 yards.