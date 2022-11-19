Man in critical condition for burns sustained in North Spokane fire
Nov. 19, 2022 Updated Sat., Nov. 19, 2022 at 2:15 p.m.
A man is in critical condition after sustaining “extensive burns” early Saturday morning in the Nevada Heights neighborhood.
Firefighters responded to a 911 call for smoke in a residence at 12 a.m. at 307 E. Euclid Ave., according to a Spokane Fire Department news release and the PulsePoint app. The caller said a man on the second floor was in a locked room and not responding to calls to evacuate.
Crews found light smoke on the main floor of the home and heavier smoke on the second floor, firefighters said. They discovered the injured man on the second floor.
Firefighters treated him before American Medical Response took him to a hospital, the fire department said. The remaining occupant evacuated. Firefighters said they extinguished the fire in less than 15 minutes.
The flames damaged the second-floor room, while smoke damaged the first and second floors, according to the department. The fire caused an estimated $50,000 in damages.
The Spokane Fire Department Special Investigation Unit is investigating.
