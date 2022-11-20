Apple Cup: Washington-Washington State scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 20, 2022 Updated Sun., Nov. 20, 2022 at 3:41 p.m.
The annual rivalry between the Washington Huskies and Washington State Cougars will look a little different this year.
Instead of the traditional post-Thanksgiving Apple Cup played on Friday, the Cougars and Huskies will kickoff on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. in Pullman. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.
The National Weather Service’s 7-day forecast has a low of 31 degrees and a chance of precipitation at 30% for Saturday night.
Washington State beat Washington 40-13 in last year’s Apple Cup played in Seattle. The win was the Cougars first since 2012. The Huskies lead the all-time series 74-33-6.
