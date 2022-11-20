Cache Reset
Apple Cup: Washington-Washington State scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 20, 2022 Updated Sun., Nov. 20, 2022 at 3:41 p.m.

Washington State Cougars head coach Jake Dickert hoists the Apple Cup given to him by Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, second left in blue, as WSU AD Pat Chun, left, and President Kirk Schulz, right, look on after WSU defeated the Washington Huskies during the second half of a college football game on Friday, Nov 26, 2021, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash. WSU won the game 40-13. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)
From staff reports

The annual rivalry between the Washington Huskies and Washington State Cougars will look a little different this year.

Instead of the traditional post-Thanksgiving Apple Cup played on Friday, the Cougars and Huskies will kickoff on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. in Pullman. The game will be broadcast on ESPN. 

The National Weather Service’s 7-day forecast has a low of 31 degrees and a chance of precipitation at 30% for Saturday night.

Washington State beat Washington 40-13 in last year’s Apple Cup played in Seattle. The win was the Cougars first since 2012. The Huskies lead the all-time series 74-33-6.

