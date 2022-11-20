Gonzaga University plans addition to Patterson Baseball Complex

Gonzaga University is planning to expand Patterson Baseball Complex.

In a pre-development application filed with the city by Spokane-based ALSC Architects, the university indicated it’s looking to build an addition to the complex that will house a new locker room, hall of fame and indoor practice facility.

The addition will extend along the south side of the current facility at 703 E. Trent Ave.

Work also calls for demolishing existing batting cages, relocating a field lighting pole and reconfiguring the complex’s parking lot.

The estimated project cost is $6.9 million, according to the application.

Patterson Baseball Complex can host more than 1,500 attendees and includes a clubhouse with locker rooms, lounge, training room, laundry facility as well as locker rooms for officials and visiting teams, according to Gonzaga’s website.

The complex was named after the family of the late Michael Patterson, a former attorney and past chairman of Gonzaga’s board of trustees.

Patterson Baseball Complex and Washington Trust Field opened in 2007, bringing baseball back to Gonzaga’s campus after spending four years at Avista Stadium.

In 2018, Washington Trust Field was renamed to Coach Steve Hertz Field.

Hertz is a former Gonzaga baseball coach that took two teams to the NCAA regionals and was named conference Coach of the Year four times.

Office building in Airway Heights

More development is coming to the area surrounding North 40 Outfitters, located near the Spokane-Airway Heights border.

Greenacres-based ROMR Architects filed a pre-development application with the city to potentially build an 8,500-square-foot office building on vacant land at 9834 W. U.S. Highway 2, directly south of North 40 Outfitters.

The estimated project cost is $1.5 million, according to the application.

Prospective tenants were not named in the application.

Deer Heights LLC, whose principal is Daniel Kuney, is the property owner, Spokane County Assessor’s Office record show.

Plans for multifamily in Spokane Valley

Spokane-based Trek Architecture submitted a pre-development application with the city for Empire Flats, a multifamily project at 10807 E. Empire Ave. in Spokane Valley.

Empire Flats will consist of two residential buildings totaling 40 units. One building will span three stories and contain 24 units, while a second building will span four stories with 16 units, according to the application.

Site improvements include paved parking for 56 cars and possible carports over a section of parking spaces.

The estimated project valuation is $6 million, according to the application.

Spokane Stone Creations’ showroom

Spokane Stone Creations is building a new showroom, office and shop in Spokane Valley.

The home improvement company filed a building permit application earlier this month to construct the 7,625-square-foot building at 12407 E. Riverside Ave.

Spokane-based Russell Page Architects is designing the project. A contractor has not yet been determined.

The permit valuation is $500,000, according to the application.

Spokane Stone Creations purchased the vacant site for $185,000 in June, according to the Spokane County Assessor’s Office.

Spokane Stone Creations is currently located at 3707 E. Decatur Ave., Unit 3 in Hillyard.

The company does kitchen renovations, flooring installations and more, according to its website.