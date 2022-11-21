Buses and trailers used for Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade destroyed in New Jersey fire

By David Matthews New York Daily News

NEW YORK – An early morning fire Monday destroyed seven buses and trailers for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade at a lot in New Jersey.

The incident occurred around 6 a.m. at Royal Buses Inc. in Kearny. A groundskeeper arrived to find the blaze, according to New Jersey 101.5. The groundskeeper was not injured.

Multiple videos showed a row of buses engulfed in flames as a ladder truck sprayed water and firefighters used hoses closer to the fire.

“We don’t have any more information. We don’t know why it occurred, how it happened. We were woken up and the fire was going already,” Chrisel Flores, a booking agent for Royal Buses, told New Jersey 101.5. “We have no clue.”

The annual parade uses buses and trailers from a number of different storage locations, but it’s unknown how or if the fire will affect Thursday’s event. A representative for the company told CBS 2 that they expect to find replacements in time. The buses are used for production and talent transportation needs.

The Kearny Fire Department, which extinguished the flames after arriving at the scene, is investigating the cause of the fire.