Carvana stock rout hits 97% this year with used-car prices crumble
Nov. 21, 2022 Updated Mon., Nov. 21, 2022 at 10:35 a.m.
Online car dealer Carvana’s shares are careening toward an all-time low as investors grow more concerned about the continuing decline in used-vehicle prices.
The price of the company’s stock fell as much as 12% to $7.06, on pace to close at a record low.
Carvana, which was once touted as a disruptor in the used-car dealer industry for its online sales, has seen recession-wary investors flee this year from risky and expensive growth stocks.
Carvana’s shares have plummeted 97% so far this year as potential buyers grapple with higher interest rates and stubborn inflation.
“As used car prices fall, we believe that Carvana will struggle to make a profit on vehicles previously purchased at high prices,” Argus Research analyst Taylor Conrad wrote in a Monday note, downgrading the rating on the stock to sell from hold and noting the company is highly leveraged. “We believe that the shares are overvalued.”
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.