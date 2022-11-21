Gonzaga’s Yvonne Ejim wins WCC weekly honor for second straight week

By Jim Allen For The Spokesman-Review

For the second straight week, Gonzaga forward Yvonne Ejim is the West Coast Conference Player of the Week.

The junior from Calgary, Alberta, had another stellar week as the Zags played a trio of nail-biting games.

In a 66-64 win at Wyoming, she scored a career-high 26 points while shooting 13 for 18 from the field. Her last bucket, a driving layin with 10 seconds left, was the winning play as GU improved to 3-0.

Four days later, Ejim’s 12 points and nine rebounds helped the Zags to one of their biggest wins ever, 79-67, over sixth-ranked Louisville in the first round of the Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in the Bahamas.

Ejim had nine points and 11 boards in a 70-66 loss to Marquette in the semifinals.

The win over Louisville also helped the Zags move up in the rankings in The Associated Press poll released Monday, they earned 33 points to finish three spots out of the top 25.

For the season, Ejim is averaging shooting 57% from the field while averaging 17.2 points and eight rebounds.