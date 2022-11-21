Man killed in likely hit and run on Aurora Avenue N., Seattle police say
Nov. 21, 2022 Updated Mon., Nov. 21, 2022 at 8:13 p.m.
A man was killed early Monday in a suspected hit and run on Aurora Avenue North, Seattle police said.
Officers responded around 3:15 a.m. to a report of a pedestrian hit on Aurora about halfway between downtown and the Aurora Bridge, police said.
The victim, 21, had “significant injuries” and was taken to Harborview Medical Center, where he died, police said.
His death marked at least the third pedestrian fatality on Aurora Avenue in the past two months.
Police are trying to locate witnesses. Anyone with information should call their tip line, (206) 684-8923.
