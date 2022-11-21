Stolen vehicle recovered from Spokane River on Monday morning
Nov. 21, 2022 Updated Mon., Nov. 21, 2022 at 8:26 p.m.
Police recovered a stolen car that was partially submerged in the Spokane River on Monday morning, police spokeswoman Julie Humphreys said.
Police found the red Kia SUV at about 8 a.m. Monday near Iron Bridge Way and discovered it was a few feet deep in the river.
Spokane County Sheriff’s Office divers assisted with the recovery effort.
Police later determined the vehicle was stolen. Whoever drove the vehicle into the river had fled the scene by the time police arrived, Humphreys said.
There was no rescue effort, she added.
