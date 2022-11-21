Two bodies recovered from trailer fire in Priest River

The remains of two people were discovered in a trailer in Priest River on Sunday.

First responders arrived at a structure fire at 84 W. Beardmore Ave. in Priest River at about 1:15 a.m. Sunday and found the trailer fully engulfed in flames, according to a release from the Priest River Police Department.

The two dead bodies discovered inside of the trailer have not been identified. Police and the Bonner County Coroner’s Office are working to identify the victims.

The Idaho State Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting the police in investigating the cause and origin of the fire.