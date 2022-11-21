Young U.S. men’s national team proves it belongs in World Cup draw with Wales

By Steven Goff Washington Post

AL RAYYAN, Qatar – The U.S. men’s national soccer team arrived at this World Cup primed to restore dignity after an unfathomable absence four years ago.

It set foot in this small country big on ideas but short on age, full of harmony but devoid of the international experience typically required to succeed under the sport’s brightest lights.

In their return, the young Americans looked every bit like they belonged, going ahead of Wales in the first half on a goal by Tim Weah, whose father, an African legend, never had the chance to play in a World Cup.

Amid declining play and repeated threats, the lead held up until the 82nd minute, when, after Walker Zimmerman took down Gareth Bale from behind, the Welsh superstar converted the penalty kick for a 1-1 draw before 43,418 witnesses at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium.

The Americans will face a taller task Friday against Group B favorite England, which demolished Iran, 6-2, earlier Monday. Two teams will advance to the knockout stage, meaning the United States will need to beat the Three Lions or Iran on Nov. 29.

The U.S. men’s national team has not defeated a European team in the World Cup since the 2002 opener in South Korea, where it surprised Portugal, 3-2. Before that, its previous victory against a representative from that continent was 1950 in Brazil, a 1-0 stunner against England that remains one of the great upsets in tournament history.

The United States is now 1-11-6 against European foes since qualifying for the 1990 World Cup.

Most of Gregg Berhalter’s lineup decisions went as expected, with Matt Turner in goal, Antonee Robinson at left back and Tim Ream partnering with Zimmerman in central defense.

Absent from the national team for more than 14 months, the 35-year-old Ream did not seem as though he’d even make the roster. Once he did, though, it became clear he was the best choice to provide stability. He also reunited with Robinson, with whom he plays alongside at Fulham in the Premier League.

Sergiño Dest’s status at right back was in question because of minor ailments, but he was well enough to start.

Midfielder Weston McKennie was in the same situation, but he too was cleared, joining captain Tyler Adams and Yunus Musah in the three-man formation. McKennie, the biggest personality on the young squad, colored a large wedge of his hair red, white and blue.

Just shy of his 20th birthday, Musah became the youngest U.S. starter in World Cup history.

Christian Pulisic was in his usual place on the left flank, but Berhalter opted for Weah over Gio Reyna and Brenden Aaronson on the right side. Josh Sargent, in his first U.S. start since September 2021, won the striker’s battle over Jesús Ferreira.

The lineup featured a program-record 10 European-based starters. With Bale (Los Angeles FC) in the lineup, Wales had as many MLS starters as the U.S. team (Zimmerman).

The United States agonized over an eight-year World Cup pause. Wales had waited 64 years.

As they took to the field for warm-ups, the Dragons were serenaded over the speakers by “Yma o Hyd,” the Welsh folk song, written by Dafydd Iwan, which has become the team’s rallying cry during its historic run to the World Cup.

The Americans set the tone in the early stage, showing no signs of the tentativeness and insecurity that marred two dismal tune-ups in September. While Pulisic’s touch was off, both in the run of play and on set pieces, the Americans used the wings and overlapping fullbacks to serve dangerous crosses and apply pressure.

In the 10th minute, Weah’s cross almost forced an own goal on Joe Rodon and, seconds later, Sargent’s angled header hit the outside of the left post.

Wales labored to construct anything of substance. The Americans’ primary issue was discipline as Dest and McKennie received yellow cards for rash challenges in a two-minute span.

The match slowed and the Americans were forced into problem-solving against the deep-lying Dragons. Could anyone, though individual brilliance or combination work, pierce the patient resistance?

The answer came in the 36th minute. As Sargent chested down the ball near midfield, Pulisic pounced. He roared past Rodon, accelerated into space, and just as Chris Mepham prepared to intervene, Pulisic touched a lovely weighed ball into the box.

Using a diagonal run to claim the central channel, Weah gained inside position on Neco Williams. He met Pulisic’s delicious delivery in stride and coolly one-timed a low, 11-yarder past advancing goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey for his fourth international goal in 26 appearances.

Wales made an adjustment at the half, introducing 6-foot-5 striker Kieffer Moore, who promised to wreak havoc on set pieces. The first came four minutes later, and the Americans handled Moore – and the situation well.

The Dragons gained traction in possession against a U.S. team losing its way. The performance became sloppy and disjointed. After doing as they pleased in the first half, the Americans found themselves under duress, unable to relieve pressure or keep the ball.

In the 65th, Turner made a leaping touch save on Ben Davies’ bid and, on the ensuing corner kick, Moore’s glancing header streaked over the crossbar.

Berhalter made his first move, replacing the tiring McKennie with the high-energy Aaronson. Later, with players hobbling and gasping, Berhalter made three changes. Haji Wright entered for Sargent, Kellyn Acosta for Musah and DeAndre Yedlin – the only holdover from the 2014 World Cup squad – on for Dest.

The Americans looked as if they might hang on for three points, but Zimmerman went in hard on Bale, who, with his back to the net, was not an immediate threat to score.

Turner read Bale’s penalty kick perfectly, diving to his left, but the shot was struck with so much pace, he couldn’t prevent the Welsh captain’s 41st international goal.

Berhalter made his final change, replacing Weah with Jordan Morris. Gio Reyna, a rising star on the national team and in European club circles, remained on the bench, seemingly with an unannounced injury.

Nine minutes of stoppage time failed to produce a match-winner – though Acosta’s yellow-card tackle on Bale, his LAFC teammate, prevented a possible shot over the straying Turner – and the teams settled for a share of second place in a group that won’t be decided until the last day.