Film Calendar

By Skylynne McCaughey The Spokesman-Review

Guillermo del Toro’s “Pinocchio” – A darker version of the classic children’s fairy tale of a wooden puppet that transforms into a real living boy. Rated PG. 117 minutes. Directed by Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson. Showing Friday at 1:50 p.m.; Saturday at 1:20 p.m.; Sunday at noon; Monday-Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.; Thursday at 3 p.m. Magic Lantern Theater, 25 W. Main Ave. $10.

“Gratitude Revealed” – Exploring how to live a more meaningful life full of gratitude through intimate conversations with everyday people, thought leaders, and personalities. Not rated. 82 minutes. Directed by Louie Schwartzberg. Friday, 2 p.m. and Sunday at 11:50 p.m. Magic Lantern Theater, 25 W. Main Ave. $10.

“The Banshees of Inisherin” – Two lifelong friends find themselves at an impasse when one abruptly ends their relationship, with alarming consequences for both of them. Rated R. 108 minutes. Directed by Martin McDonagh. Showing Friday and Saturday at 3:30 p.m. and 6:05 p.m.; Sunday at 1:30 p.m. and 4:05 p.m.; Monday-Thursday at 2 p.m. Magic Lantern Theater, 25 W. Main Ave. $10.

“The Menu” – A young couple travels to a remote island to eat at an exclusive restaurant where the chef has prepared a lavish menu, with some shocking surprises. Rated R. 101 minutes. Directed by Mark Mylod. Showing Friday at 4:05 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.; Saturday at 1 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.; Sunday at 2:05 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.; Monday-Thursday at 4:15 p.m. Magic Lantern Theater, 25 W. Main Ave. $10.

“My Neighbor Totoro” – When two girls move to the country to be near their ailing mother, they have adventures with the wondrous forest spirits who live nearby. Rated G. 86 minutes. Directed by Hayao Miyazaki. Showing Friday at 5 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday at 12:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.; Monday-Thursday at 5 p.m. Garland Theater, 924 W. Garland Ave. $2.50. (509) 327-1050.

“Tar” – Set in the international world of Western classical music, the film centers on Lydia Tár, widely considered one of the greatest living composer-conductors and first-ever female music director of a major German orchestra. Rated R. 158 minutes. Directed by Todd Field. Showing Friday and Saturday at 5:45 p.m.; Sunday at 3:45 p.m.; Monday-Wednesday at 5:45 p.m. Magic Lantern Theater, 25 W. Main Ave. $10.

“Top Gun: Maverick” – After thirty years, Maverick is still pushing the envelope as a top naval aviator, but must confront ghosts of his past when he leads TOP GUN’s elite graduates on a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those chosen to fly it. Rated PG-13. 130 minutes. Directed by Joseph Kosinski. Showing Friday at 6:55 p.m.; Saturday at 2:25 p.m.; Sunday at 2:25 p.m. and 6:55 p.m.; Wednesday at 6:55 p.m. and Thursday at 6:55 p.m. Garland Theater, 924 W. Garland Ave. $2.50. (509) 327-1050.

“Decision to Leave” – A detective investigating a man’s death in the mountains meets the dead man’s mysterious wife in the course of his dogged sleuthing. Not rated. 149 minutes. Directed by Park Chan-wook. Showing Friday at 7 p.m.; Saturday at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Sunday at 4 p.m.; Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow, Idaho. $7. (208) 882-8537.

Guillermo del Toro’s “Pinocchio” – A darker version of the classic children’s fairy tale of a wooden puppet that transforms into a real living boy. Rated PG. 117 minutes. Directed by Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson. Showing Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., Sunday at 4 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow, Idaho. $7. (208) 882-8537.

“Everything Everywhere All At Once” – A sci-fi action adventure about an exhausted Chinese American immigrant (Michelle Yeoh) who can’t seem to finish her taxes. She gets swept up in an insane adventure, where she alone can save the world by exploring other universes connecting with the lives she could have led. 140 minutes. Rated R. Directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert. Showing Friday and Saturday at 8:15 p.m.; Sunday, Monday and Wednesday at 6:15 p.m.; Thursday at 5 p.m. Magic Lantern Theater, 25 W. Main Ave. $10.

“Smile” – After witnessing a bizarre, traumatic incident involving a patient, Dr. Rose Cotter starts experiencing frightening occurrences that she can’t explain. Rose must confront her troubling past in order to survive and escape her horrifying new reality. Rated R. 115 minutes. Directed by Parker Finn. Showing Friday at 9:30 p.m.; Sunday at 9:30 p.m.; Monday and Tuesday at 9:45 p.m.; Wednesday and Thursday at 9:43 p.m. Garland Theater, 924 W. Garland Ave. $2.50. (509) 327-1050.

“All That Breathes” – The darkening backdrop of Delhi’s apocalyptic air and escalating violence, two brothers devote their lives to protect one casualty of the turbulent times: the bird known as the Black Kite. Not rated. 97 minutes. Directed by Shaunak Sen. Showing Monday-Wednesday at 1:45 p.m. and Thursday at 1:15 p.m. Magic Lantern Theater, 25 W. Main Ave. $10.

“Goodfellas” – The story of Henry Hill and his life in the mob, covering his relationship with his wife Karen Hill and his mob partners Jimmy Conway and Tommy DeVito in the Italian-American crime syndicate. Rated R. 145 minutes. Directed by Martin Scorsese. Tuesday, 6:55 p.m. Garland Theater, 924 W. Garland Ave. $2.50. (509) 327-1050.

“The Woman King” – A historical epic inspired by true events that took place in The Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful states of Africa in the 18th and 19th centuries. Rated PG-13. 135 minutes. Gina Prince-Bythewood. A film about strong, black female warriors was chosen to honor the legacy of a strong, black female warrior for the Black community in Spokane, Sandy Williams. The event will also include a silent auction. Proceeds of the event will go to benefit the Carl Maxey Center of Spokane. Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Magic Lantern Theater, 25 W. Main Ave. $20.