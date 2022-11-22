Man charged with assaulting 3 women after offering them rides at Burien Transit Center

By Daisy Zavala Magaña Seattle Times

SEATTLE – King County prosecutors have charged a man with assaulting three women in a 15-day span after he offered them rides from the Burien Transit Center.

Abdellatif Faik, 42, of Burien, is accused of preying upon women with substance use disorders who were alone and waiting for buses, according to probable cause documents filed in King County Superior Court. He was charged Friday with three counts of second-degree assault with sexual motivation.

Faik repeatedly punched one woman in the face and assaulted two women with a knife, stabbing one in the thigh, according to court documents.

Washington State Patrol received the first report Oct. 30 from a woman who said she was assaulted by a man who offered her a ride from the Burien Transit Center. She was able to flee when he stopped the car.

Officials received a similar report Nov. 12, when another woman told police a man offered her a ride from the transit center. The man tried to coerce her into having sex, she declined, and he punched her repeatedly until she complied, according to court documents.

On Nov. 14, State Patrol received another report that a man sexually assaulted a woman after he offered her a ride from the transit center. The woman told police she was able to get out of the car when the man pulled over, but he attacked her and stabbed her in the thigh, according to court documents.

Detectives reviewed video surveillance from the transit center and were able to identify Faik and his car, according to court documents. Later that day, detectives followed Faik and saw him try to lure a fourth woman who was waiting at a bus stop into his car, court documents say. He was arrested in a parking lot outside his apartment complex.

During interviews with investigators, Faik denied going to the transit center, court documents say.

Faik’s bail was set at $200,000. The court asked that he be banned from working as a rideshare driver. He had told detectives he used to work as an Uber, Lyft and DoorDash driver but was not working as a driver during the alleged attacks, according to documents.

Faik had not been assigned a lawyer as of Tuesday. His arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 1.