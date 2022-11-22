Man killed in single-vehicle crash on Government Way Tuesday morning
Nov. 22, 2022 Updated Tue., Nov. 22, 2022 at 9:18 p.m.
A man was killed in a rollover crash Tuesday morning in west Spokane, according to a release from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.
The crash occurred about 7:15 a.m. near Government Way and Greenwood Road. Witnesses reported the vehicle, a Ford pickup, was being driven recklessly, the release said.
The man, whose name has not been released, was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene. Another man who was a passenger in the vehicle sustained minor injuries and was treated and released at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.
Witnesses told authorities that the truck was speeding north on Government Way when the driver lost control just north of Greenwood Road, crossed over the centerline, rolled and struck a tree.
The driver was thrown from the vehicle and became pinned underneath it, the sheriff’s office said. The sheriff’s office said impairment is a possible factor.
Spokane police and county sheriff’s deputies closed Government Way to assess the scene.
The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the name of the man later.
