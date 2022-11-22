MultiCare fund awards $250,000 in grants to 15 local nonprofits

MultiCare Health System has awarded $250,000 in grants to 15 local nonprofits that aim to strengthen the well-being of the community.

The grants were awarded via MultiCare’s Community Partnership Fund to support organizations that focus on food insecurity and behavioral, dental and children’s health, according to a company release.

Eastern Washington University Dental Hygiene Clinic, Second Harvest Inland Northwest, Spokane Valley Partners, YWCA, Big Table and Vanessa Behan were among the recipients this year.

“Our Community Partnership Fund is one of the many ways our mission – partnering for healing and a healthy future – is put into action,” Alex Jackson, MultiCare’s senior vice president and chief executive for the Inland Northwest region, said in a statement. “These award recipients provide much-needed care and support in the Inland Northwest, elevating our entire community.”

The Eastern Washington University Dental Hygiene Clinic will use the grant funding to purchase an Epic Hygiene diode dental hygiene laser from Biolase Inc., while Second Harvest Inland Northwest and Spokane Valley Partners will use the award to address food insecurity in the region, according to MultiCare’s website.

Grant funds also will support YWCA’s behavioral health care for low-income families and Big Table’s Project New Smile, New Hope 2.0 dental program that provides emergency and preventative care to those working in the restaurant and hospitality industry.

MultiCare declined to disclose specific dollar amounts of the grants awarded to the local organizations.

The Community Partnership Fund has given more than $1.5 million to community organizations in the Inland Northwest.

MultiCare, headquartered in Tacoma, is a nonprofit health care organization with more than 20,000 employees, providers and volunteers. Its network of care includes 11 hospitals and several primary, urgent care and specialty clinics.