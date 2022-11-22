Trevor Noah announces 2nd April show in Spokane
Nov. 22, 2022 Updated Tue., Nov. 22, 2022 at 9:20 p.m.
From staff reports
Comedian Trevor Noah has announced a second April show in Spokane following brisk ticket sales for what had been a one-night stop.
Tickets for both shows, April 26 and 27 at the First Interstate Center for the Arts, are on sale now at TicketsWest.com. The price ranges from $55 to $105 per seat.
