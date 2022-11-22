The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Trevor Noah announces 2nd April show in Spokane

Nov. 22, 2022 Updated Tue., Nov. 22, 2022 at 9:20 p.m.

Host Trevor Noah, show here on stage at the 63rd Grammy Awards outside Staples Center in Los Angeles last year, will be performing two live shows in Spokane in April. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times/TNS)
From staff reports

Comedian Trevor Noah has announced a second April show in Spokane following brisk ticket sales for what had been a one-night stop.

Tickets for both shows, April 26 and 27 at the First Interstate Center for the Arts, are on sale now at TicketsWest.com. The price ranges from $55 to $105 per seat.

