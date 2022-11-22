Twitter reinstates Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s personal account

By Tia Mitchell Atlanta Journal-Constitution

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s personal Twitter account has been reinstated under the company’s new ownership led by Elon Musk.

The account was banned in January after she received multiple warnings for spreading misinformation about the COVID-19 pandemic. Greene has continued to post from a second account tied to her congressional office where she also faced criticism but remained active.

Greene used that official account to announced that her personal page and its hundreds of thousands of followers was active again.

“I’m the only Member of Congress the unelected big tech oligarchs permanently banned,” she wrote. “On January 2, 2022, they violated my freedom of speech and ability to campaign & fundraise crying ‘covid misinformation.’ My account is back. Go follow @mtgreenee for MTG unfiltered ;)”

Under Musk, Twitter has suffered massive layoffs and resignations, and many users worry its content moderation has suffered.

Musk has also allowed controversial figures back on the platform, including former President Donald Trump and rapper Kanye West.

Initially, Musk said he would use a “content moderation council” before making decisions about restoring banned accounts. But he appeared to allow Trump back on the platform based on the results of an informal poll of users.

Musk has not publicly made any statements about Greene, but her power as a member of Congress is expected to rise if Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy is elected speaker, as is widely expected.

Greene has called for investigations of President Joe Biden and his administration, and she hopes to become a member of the House Oversight Committee.