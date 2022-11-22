The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

Two people die in trailer fire in Priest River

Nov. 22, 2022 Updated Tue., Nov. 22, 2022 at 9:17 p.m.

By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135

Two people died in a trailer fire early Sunday morning in Priest River, Idaho.

The structure fire was reported around 1:15 a.m. at 84 W. Beardmore Ave., according to a Facebook post by the Priest River Police Department.

Officers saw a trailer fully engulfed in flames when they arrived at the scene, the post stated. The West Pend Oreille Fire Department and Pend Oreille County Fire District No. 4 extinguished the fire.

The remains of the two people were found in the trailer, police said. Priest River police and the Bonner County Coroner’s Office are working to identify the people who died.

The Idaho State Fire Marshal’s Office and Priest River police are investigating the cause of the fire.

