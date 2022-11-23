100 years ago in Spokane: Defendant in perjury trial admits attorney of man accused of murder offered him $1,000 to testify in client’s favor

Robert H. Brown, one of the defendants in the Maurice Codd perjury trial, admitted that one of Codd’s attorneys had offered him $1,000 to testify in Codd’s defense in the murder trial, the Spokane Daily Chronicle reported on Nov. 23, 1922. (Spokesman-Review archives)

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

One of the defendants in the Maurice Codd perjury trial admitted that one of Codd’s attorneys had offered him $1,000 to testify in Codd’s defense in the murder trial.

But, he said, he believed it was a “joke.”

Robert H. Brown, under cross-examination, admitted that Codd attorney Lester Edge was serious about part of the conversation – about needing witnesses to testify at the murder trial.

But “the money part,” he said, “I took as a joke.”

Brown also admitted that Edge told him he was collecting $1,000 for insurance for Brown’s auto and he would “double it” if Brown were to “stretch his imagination” and testify in Codd’s favor. Brown said he refused to “stretch his imagination.”

From the construction beat: Construction was finished on the vastly expanded Spokane Armory. It served as the headquarters of Spokane’s National Guard.

The building was considered “one of the finest armory buildings in the state,” and it still exists at Second Avenue and McClellan Street.

