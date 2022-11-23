Kyiv rattled as attacks on Ukraine’s infrastructure cut power

By Aliaksandr Kudrytski Bloomberg News

Explosions rattled Kyiv on Wednesday and an infrastructure facility was hit amid reports of a barrage of Russian missile strikes across Ukraine.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko and other authorities said emergency services had been deployed after multiple blasts sounded in districts across the city.

“Russian terrorists are trying to destroy energy objects in Ukraine,” Kyrylo Tymoshenko, an official at the office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said on Telegram.

In the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, power was cut and water outages may also be expected, Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said on Telegram.

In neighboring Moldova, Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu said the country was suffering massive power outages after the strikes in Ukraine.

In the Zaporizhzhia region, Russian forces hit a maternity ward with missiles overnight, leaving one newborn baby dead, Gov. Oleksandr Starukh said on Telegram. Ukraine said the eastern front was at center of Russia’s attacks, especially in Bakhmut and Avdiyivka.

