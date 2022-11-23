Letters for Nov. 23, 2022

Maddie’s Place

Congratulations to all the nominees for the Inland Northwest Women of the Year. Each has accomplished so much to better our community. Thank you, Spokesman-Review, for once again showing what community leadership and local journalism is all about. This is not about who actually is the “top” Woman of the Year, it is about celebrating all of the accomplishments of these amazing women. That said, let me show my 100% bias and say I can’t fathom someone more deserving of this honor than Tricia Hughes!

To tell the full story of Maddie’s Place (only the fifth neonatal abstinence syndrome nursery in the U.S.) in an abbreviated newspaper article (“Maddie’s Place embraces change,” Nov. 13) is impossible, to learn even more please visit us at maddiesplace.org. I promise you, when you see what is happening here it will give you hope that we can change lives!

Tricia, and Maddie’s Place, represent generational change.

Spokane is now attacking the problem of substance abuse in a way that will transform lives and set the bar for other cities to follow. Lives are literally being saved, and none of it could have happened without the vision and determination of Tricia. We are all so grateful for the incredible support of our personal donors, corporate sponsors, in kind vendor partners and elected officials (both Democrats and Republicans!).

In the two months since we opened we are already near capacity, but have room to double the number of babies we help. Please consider joining us to change lives.

Mark Patrick

Maddie’s Place board chair

Spokane

North Spokane Corridor

I would like to know why Cathy McMorris Rodgers has “big plans” for House Energy Committee when she does almost nothing for her constituents, like helping fund the North Spokane Corridor. If we had a strong voice in our district it would be running by now. Why do we keep voting for her when she does nothing for us?

Paul Six

Colville

Jayden de Laura

So, evidently Jayden de Laura, Arizona quarterback (former WSU QB), felt like last weekend’s football game with WSU is personal. Well, I should hope that the Cougs feel the same, as it appears from reporting that de Laura quit on the team at halftime last year during the Sun Bowl.

Mark Johnson

Mead

The golden rule

I’m hoping the Republican Party will see their repudiation at the recent election as a sign that their MAGA plan for America is unwelcome, wrong and harmful. Taking away rights, crashing social support systems and vilifying immigrants is not going to grow the economy, improve our defense or make us more loved by God. Instead build a plan around simple, straightforward, enforced, progressive taxation, and full, secure, participatory voting. Then we will know what the American people want and be generally on the golden path of “do unto others what you would have them do to you.”

John Koehn

Spokane

Crosswalk art

Just wondering how many pedestrians will be mowed down when distracted motorists are marveling and gawking at the bright colors painted on the roadway. Which will need constant maintenance. Not to mention that this is the biggest waste of our tax dollars ever. Blame all distracted drivers on our roads on the City Council. Lawyers should gear up for lawsuits that will cost our city millions.

Tom Brown

Spokane

Mental health support in Washington state

Specialized mobile rapid response crisis teams are a group of trained individuals who know how to assess and help during mental health crises. The goal of these teams is to reduce the suicide rate in Washington.

Compared to the U.S. average, Washington state has a high rate of suicide among people ages 15-24. The U.S. number for this age group is 13.9 deaths per 100,000 people and the Washington number is 16.1 deaths per 100,00 people. According to Livestories.com in 2018, there were 105 suicides in Spokane County. These deaths should not be taken lightly we as community members should be fighting to curb the rates of suicide not only in our county but also in our state.

That’s the goal of Senate Bill 5209, this bill aims to better equip school districts with ways to manage mental health crises. The proposed action is the specialized mobile rapid response teams as mentioned earlier. These teams would be used if there was a mental health crisis and the members of the team would work with other people to get the person the help they need.

As someone who has experienced the impacts suicide has on family, friends and the community, I can say that it is something that no one expects and it can happen to anyone. That’s why I’m asking you to voice your support of Senate Bill 5209.

Jaidyn Melby

Spokane

Young voters

As an older person (mid-60s), I want to express both gratitude and congratulations to the younger adults who showed up and voted in the Nov. 8 elections. You made a big difference. The future belongs to you in working for a livable planet. It is your birthright. Be proud and keep on working for a better world!

Gary Jewell

Spokane

Braver Angels are the real deal

Thank you, Sue Lani Madsen, for your excellent article about the Braver Angels (“Group works on building trust to bridge divides,” Nov. 17). I hope that their co-founder, Bill Doherty, can come over to our side of the mountains for a visit with our regional and local officials, possibly the general public.

The Braver Angels are totally nonpolitical. Their purpose is to get individuals of every political persuasion to truly listen to one another, setting aside their preconceptions and hurtful rhetoric.

You can become a member of the Braver Angels for $12 a year. Their headquarters is at 733 Third Ave., Fl. 16, New York, NY, 10017. Their phone number is (212) 246-3942. I joined this past summer and can attest to their sincerity and commitment.

Dian Allison

Spokane