Reader photo: Break on through to the other side
Nov. 23, 2022 Updated Wed., Nov. 23, 2022 at 5:27 p.m.
An otter duo breaks through the ice of the ponds in the Hauser Lake area. “The ponds already look like glass in early November,” writes photographer Angela Marie. “These openings help waterfowl, too. It’s a win-win.”
