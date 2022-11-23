Soap Lake man killed in single-vehicle crash near Ephrata

A man was killed in a single-vehicle collision on Tuesday morning near Ephrata, Washington.

Daniel A. Teigen, 45, of Soap Lake, Washington, was driving a Ford Ranger north on Road B Northwest, north of Road 18 Northwest, just before 11 a.m. when he lost control of his vehicle on an ice-covered canal bridge deck, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office. Teigen’s vehicle spun, rolled over and came to a rest against a utility pole.

Teigen was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was accompanied by his 43-year-old brother, who sustained injuries that weren’t life-threatening and was transported to the Columbia Basin Hospital after the crash.