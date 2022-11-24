Apple Cup rivalry heats up for Seahawks’ Will Dissly, Abraham Lucas

By Adam Jude Seattle Times

RENTON – You can often find them together at the line of scrimmage, the Seahawks veteran tight end lined up right next to the rookie right tackle.

You won’t find Will Dissly and Abraham Lucas being too friendly this week, though.

“He actually yesterday told me that he couldn’t believe that he was talking to me this week,” Lucas, the former Washington State standout, said Wednesday, three days before the 114th Apple Cup.

Dissly, indeed, takes the UW-Wazzu rivalry seriously.

“I haven’t worn any red this week, keeping the tradition alive,” said Dissly, who went 4-0 in the Apple Cup during his four seasons playing for the Huskies.

Lucas, as a senior last year, helped the Cougars snap a seven-game losing skid to UW with a 40-13 victory at Husky Stadium.

“It was great to win,” Lucas said. “It was a little different because of all of the controversy [surrounding former coach Nick Rolovich], so it made it a little difficult to enjoy it. I was just finally happy to get a win, even though I will forever have an all-time losing record against UW. It was nice to not be 0-5 or whatever. At least I got one.”

Dissly said he’s confident his Huskies will bounce back with a victory Saturday night in Pullman.

“You kind of have to give the little brother a win so they can keep playing with you,” he said. “So (Lucas) knows that. He doesn’t have the confidence that we do when we go into the Apple Cup. He kind of knows what the outcome is going to be. So should be game on for purple and gold.”

Rivalry aside, Dissly has been impressed with what Lucas has done as a rookie. Entering Sunday’s home game against the Raiders, Lucas has started all 10 games this season at right tackle, part of a strong rookie class that also features Charles Cross at left tackle.

“Abe, he doesn’t really need a lot of information, tips and tricks. He kind of just knows and goes to work and gets the game plan and he’s ready to go on Sunday,” Dissly said. “That’s been the biggest thing I’ve seen is how he works day in and day out. It’s been really fun to watch. The guy is a mauler. It’s really fun. I love getting after it in the run game, and he does a pretty dang good job (too).”

Dissly nominated for sportsmanship award

Dissly was the Seahawks’ nominee for the ninth annual Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, presented to one NFL player “who demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition.”

Each team nominated one player for the award. Eight finalists will be selected, and then players will vote on one winner at the end of the season.

“It’s cool to be recognized,” Dissly said. “I definitely play this game for the love of the game and to have fun with my teammates. To get honored with the nominee for that, it’s really cool. Really grateful.”

Geno Smith’s turkey drive

Seahawks QB Geno Smith helped give away dozens of turkeys Monday night in Belltown to those in need for Thanksgiving.

“A lot of people came out. I got to mingle with the fans, and it was really cool,” Smith said Wednesday. “The 12s are strong out here as we all know, and they showed up and showed so much love. I really appreciated giving back as well.”

He said giving back is something his family started when he was younger.

“It starts with my mom and my grandmothers,” he said. “They’ve been giving back in our community back home in Miami for years, and that’s something that they always implemented in me, to always give back regardless of your position or status. Try to help people out and be a giving hand to people in need or not in need, just be a good person and help out the community.””