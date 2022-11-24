Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports >  Gonzaga basketball

Difference makers: Malachi Smith matches career-high with five 3’s in Gonzaga rout

Nov. 24, 2022 Updated Fri., Nov. 25, 2022 at 12:42 a.m.

By Theo Lawson theol@spokesman.com(509) 939-5928

Malachi Smith

In his first four games at Gonzaga, the senior guard attempted six 3-pointers and made two. Smith let it fly five times from 3-point range and didn’t miss, matching his career-high for 3’s made while scoring a season-high 23 points on day one of the Phil Knight Legacy. The Chattanooga transfer knocked down five 3’s on two occasions at his previous stop, but never did it on 100% efficiency. Smith, who was also assertive getting to the rim, finished 9 of 12 from the field and also had five rebounds.

Rasir Bolton 

Gonzaga’s leading scorer on Sunday against Kentucky played the role of facilitator against Portland State. In his 120th college game, Bolton set a career-high with eight assists and more impressively, accomplished that feat without committing a turnover. Bolton, who checked out of the game with five minutes remaining, knocked down two 3-pointers and finished with 14 points coming off a 24-point eruption against John Calipari’s Wildcats.

Turning point

Gonzaga put the game out of reach with two scoring sprees near the end of the first half. First up was an 8-0 run that saw the Bulldogs extend an eight-point lead to 16 points. Portland State responded with a 3-pointer to trim the deficit to 38-25, but that only triggered another Bulldogs run. GU held the Vikings scoreless for nearly four minutes and scored 12 points during the stretch to open up a 22-point lead with 1:38 to play in the half. Malachi Smith made two 3’s during the run and Rasir Bolton knocked down another.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Follow along with the Zags

Subscribe to our Gonzaga Basketball newsletter to stay up with the latest news.

Top stories in Gonzaga basketball