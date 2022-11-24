Difference makers: Malachi Smith matches career-high with five 3’s in Gonzaga rout

Malachi Smith

In his first four games at Gonzaga, the senior guard attempted six 3-pointers and made two. Smith let it fly five times from 3-point range and didn’t miss, matching his career-high for 3’s made while scoring a season-high 23 points on day one of the Phil Knight Legacy. The Chattanooga transfer knocked down five 3’s on two occasions at his previous stop, but never did it on 100% efficiency. Smith, who was also assertive getting to the rim, finished 9 of 12 from the field and also had five rebounds.

Rasir Bolton

Gonzaga’s leading scorer on Sunday against Kentucky played the role of facilitator against Portland State. In his 120th college game, Bolton set a career-high with eight assists and more impressively, accomplished that feat without committing a turnover. Bolton, who checked out of the game with five minutes remaining, knocked down two 3-pointers and finished with 14 points coming off a 24-point eruption against John Calipari’s Wildcats.

Turning point

Gonzaga put the game out of reach with two scoring sprees near the end of the first half. First up was an 8-0 run that saw the Bulldogs extend an eight-point lead to 16 points. Portland State responded with a 3-pointer to trim the deficit to 38-25, but that only triggered another Bulldogs run. GU held the Vikings scoreless for nearly four minutes and scored 12 points during the stretch to open up a 22-point lead with 1:38 to play in the half. Malachi Smith made two 3’s during the run and Rasir Bolton knocked down another.