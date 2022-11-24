From a new sibling to video games, Linwood Elementary School students share what they’re thankful for

Students participate in a May Pole dance at Linwood Elementary School in 1967 in north Spokane. (Spokesman-Review photo archives)

From staff reports

In honor of Thanksgiving, students from Linwood Elementary School shared things that make them thankful this year.

Teachers, including Susan Newcomb, Terrina Hill, Lauren Puyear, Jennifer Hershey and Stephanie Kenyon, passed along this collection from kindergartners:

My friends, Roblox, my house, my mom, my teacher, my bedroom, my toy, my family, my school, cats, my dog, my iPod, Pokemon cards, rollerblades, walking my dog, my sister, reading, my class, the Earth.

The third-grade class at Linwood, led by Hilary Davis, provided the following list of things they were thankful for, from something as precious as a new baby sister to the popular video game Minecraft.

Skye – For being here and my family.

Wesley – My mom, dad, sister, grandpa, papa & TT. So many people love me.

Muzhda – My cousin.

Matthew – My cats, Chuck and Laya.

Grace – My teacher, Ms. Davis.

Zyair – Minecraft Masterbuilder.

Sadaf – Farmers.

Layla – Family and the people in my life and the things I have.

Emery – New baby sister, mom, dad, brother, sisters, grandma, grandpa, dog, cat and aunts.

Payton – Big grandpa.

Aveeno – Thankful for auntie for caring.

Zoe – Mom and Dad.

Archina – The veterans.

Leland – A house.

Maya – The world.

Obatiah – Linwood Elementary.

Azaiah – My teacher and family.

Hailey – Thankful for friends.

Ruby – Thankful for grandma.

Charlee – My mom having a job.

Manakai – Me and my mom.