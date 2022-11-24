Two people hospitalized with burns after Spokane Valley outbuilding fire

Two people were hospitalized with burns after a shed caught fire Thursday afternoon in Spokane Valley.

Firefighters were called shortly before 2 p.m. to the fire, which was initially reported as a possible illegal burn with a smoke column, in the backyard of a home at 5320 N. Mayhew Road, according to a Spokane Valley Fire Department news release.

Firefighters and an American Medical Response ambulance crew contacted the homeowner who had severe burns to his legs, firefighters said. A woman, who also owns the home, had minor burns. Both were taken to the hospital.

Crews, including from Spokane County Fire District 9, extinguished the fire and prevented it from spreading to other structures, the release said.

The shed was a total loss, and the cause of the fire is under investigation. Mayhew Road and Everett Avenue were closed during firefighting operations.